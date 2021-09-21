Manchester United take on West Ham United in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The two sides meet at Old Trafford on the 22nd of September at 19:45 pm BST.

The Red Devils picked up a 2-1 win over the Hammers at the weekend and they will be hoping for a similar result here.

Meanwhile, the Londoners will feel that they could have taken a point from the Premier League game against Manchester United a couple of days ago and they will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.

Manchester United vs West Ham team news

The home side will be without the services of Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo and Alex Telles due to injuries.

Winston Reid is the only injury worry for West Ham here.

Both teams are likely to rotate heavily keeping the weekend’s Premier League game in mind and the fringe players could be given a chance to prove themselves.

Manchester United: Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Dalot, Van de Beek, Matic, Sancho, Lingard, Mata, Martial

West Ham: Areola, Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Masuaku, Noble, Soucek, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Benrahma, Antonio

Manchester United vs West Ham form guide

The Red Devils did well to bounce back from their Champions League defeat against Young Boys with a win over West Ham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have picked up four wins and a draw from their last six matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, the defeat to Manchester United on Sunday was West Ham’s first defeat in their last six matches across all competitions and the Hammers will be looking to bounce back strongly during the midweek cup game.

Manchester United vs West Ham betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Manchester United vs West Ham from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Manchester United – 1/2

• Draw – 16/5

• West Ham – 11/2

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 8/11

• Under – 10/11

Manchester United vs West Ham prediction

Both teams have lost just one of their last six matches across all competitions and they will fancy their chances against each other.

With Michail Antonio back in the side after completing his suspension, the Hammers will feel confident heading to Old Trafford this week, especially if Solskjaer decides to field his second-string defenders.

Manchester United have an excellent head to head record against the Londoners and they have managed to win four and draw one of their last five meetings against the Hammers. They have put in better performances this season in comparison to the Londoners and the home side will be favourites to win here.

The Red Devils have better depth and quality at their disposal and a narrow home win could be on the cards here.

Prediction: Manchester United to win.

