Manchester United vs Chelsea Preview, Team News, Stats & Live Blog

Manchester United vs Chelsea
English Premier League 2018/19
28th April, 16:30 pm BST
Old Trafford, Manchester
Manchester United vs Chelsea Preview
Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend and they will be desperate to bounce back from the defeat against Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola’s men picked up a comfortable 2-0 win at Old Trafford last night.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are now winless in seven of their last nine games in all competitions. All seven games have ended in defeat for the Red Devils.
Prior to the City game, United were humiliated by Everton at Goodison Park.
The home side are currently sixth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. They must win this game in order to keep their top four hopes alive.
As for the Blues, Sarri’s men will be looking to take advantage of United’s poor form and grind out a positive result here.
Chelsea haven’t been very good in their last two league games but they have been better than Manchester United.
Sarri will fancy his team’s chances here and he will be hoping to take three points from Old Trafford this week.
Manchester United vs Chelsea Team News
The home side could be without Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Ander Herrera due to injuries.
Chelsea will be without Antonio Rudiger and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-3-3): De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, Matic, Fred; Rashford, Lukaku, Lingard
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Luiz, Emerson; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Hazard, Higuain, Pedro
Manchester United vs Chelsea Key Stats
Chelsea have failed to score in 5 of their last 7 away matches in the Premier League.
Manchester United have lost four of their last six in the Premier League.
Chelsea have lost five of their last seven away league matches.
Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea
Follow our Manchester United vs Chelsea live blog on Sportslens this Sunday….