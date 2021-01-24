Manchester United v Liverpool – This time in the FA Cup

Manchester United v Liverpool

FA Cup

Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday, 24 January 2021

17:00 GMT

Referee: Craig Pawson

After a 0-0 draw a week ago, United and Liverpool face each other once again, but this time in the FA Cup Fourth Round.





Manchester United Preview:

United have been in great form recently and head into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory at Fulham in the Premier League.

The Red Devils went undefeated in the top flight during December, finishing the month with four wins and two draws.

As a result of their exceptional performances, Bruno Fernandes won the December Player of the Month award.

In the third round of the FA Cup, United defeated Watford 1-0 thanks to an early goal by

Scott McTominay.

For this second match-up with Liverpool, United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, plans to make some changes to his line-up.

Dean Henderson, Donny Van De Beek, Alex Telles and Victor Lindelof are amongst the players expected to play.

Brandon Williams and Phil Jones are injured, while Facundo Pellistri is still recovering from COVID-19.

United’s recent signing Amad Diallo has not played since his arrival, but Solskjaer may decide to include him in the squad.

Liverpool Preview:

Liverpool have not been out of form recently, failing to score a goal in the Premier League in 2021.

They recently lost their 68-match unbeaten streak in the top flight at Anfield, slipping a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Burnley.

In their last five matches in the Premier League, Liverpool have lost twice and drawn three times.

In the third round of the FA Cup, Liverpool defeated Aston Villa 4-1 with goals from Sadio Mane (2), Mohamed Salah and Georginio Wijnaldum.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated that he will make changes against United but will still pick a strong team in order to win.

Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez are injured and remain sidelined.

Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas are also doubtful, but Joel Matip may be available for selection.

Manchester United v Liverpool Stats:

Manchester United Recent Form: WDWWWD

Liverpool Recent Form: LDLDDW

Head 2 Head:

17 January 2021: 0-0 Draw

19 January 2020: 2-0 Liverpool

20 October 2019: 1-1 Draw

Manchester United v Liverpool Prediction:

Based on their previous match, Liverpool produced many more chances than United and also dominated possession.

Despite this, United came very close to scoring. Paul Pogba had an excellent late chance, but Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker produced a big save.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-2 Liverpool.