Manchester United Transfers: 3 positions Solskjaer must strengthen

Manchester United have had a season to forget this year. The Red Devils find themselves sixth in the Premier League standings with two games to go.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men need a massive slice of luck to qualify for Champions League football for the next season.
With the prospect of Europa League looming large, United should use this summer to fix their key weaknesses and rebuild their ageing squad.
Here at Sportslens, we look at the three key positions that need strengthening in the summer.
Centre back
Manchester United are in desperate need of a commanding centre back.
The likes of City, Liverpool and Spurs have outstanding defenders at their disposal and Solskjaer must find an upgrade on Jones/Smalling.
Lindelof has done well this season and Bailly has the potential to develop into a reliable defender. However, Manchester United must bring in a proven centre back to organize their defence now.
Someone like Koulibaly or Alderweireld would be ideal for the Red Devils.
Centre midfield
Manchester United have a world class player in Paul Pogba, but they have failed to get the best out of him.
The Frenchman plays his best football when he is playing with freedom. A reliable defensive/box-to-box midfielder would help get the best out of Pogba. He has excelled for France and Juventus in similar roles.
At United, he is often shackled and he has a lot of defensive responsibilities.
Solskjaer must look to bring in a quality midfielder this summer. Not only would it help Pogba shine, but it would also improve United at the back as well.
The likes of Matic and Fred are simply not good enough for a side wanting to play in the Champions League.
Someone like Milinkovic-Savic or Tanguy Ndombele would be ideal.
Winger
All of the top Premier League clubs have elite wingers at their disposal. Sterling, Sane, Salah, Mane, Son, Hazard have all improved their teams significantly.
Manchester United need to find a player of similar calibre this summer.
The likes of Sanchez and Lingard are simply not good enough and Martial is not suited to that role at all.
Rashford and Lukaku are good strikers who have been tasked with a lot of creative responsibilities this season.
A quality winger would share the creative burden and allow them to shine in their natural role.
Players like Sancho, Pepe and Bergwijn should be targets for the Old Trafford outfit this summer.