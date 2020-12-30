Manchester United January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

Manchester United have done reasonably well in the Premier League this season after a rocky start and they are very much in the title race after their recent run of form.

The Red Devils are just two points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League table and it will be interesting to see if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decides to dip into the January transfer window to give his side a much-needed edge in the title race.





Key areas that need strengthening

Manchester United need to strengthen their defence in order to compete with the likes of Liverpool for the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils have conceded 23 goals in 14 League games and that is simply unacceptable for a side looking to win the title.

Manchester United has been linked with the Bayern Munich defender David Alaba. The Austrian will be a free agent at the end of this season and he could be available for a reasonable fee next month.

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano has been linked with Manchester United as well.

Potential departures

The likes of Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo has been heavily linked with an exit next month after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Phil Jones could be on his way out as well and he has been linked with Newcastle United in recent weeks.

Youngster Brandon Williams has been linked with a loan move away from Old Trafford as well.

