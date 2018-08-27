Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed staring line-ups

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Monday aiming to bounce back from last week’s disappointing performance at Brighton.
United failed to follow up their opening day victory over Leicester City as they fell 3-2 at the Amex Stadium.
Spurs began the campaign with wins against Newcastle United and Fulham, meaning they were amongst a group of six teams who had a 100% record after two games.
United beat Spurs 1-0 at Old Trafford last season, but the London side hit back with a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture.
However, the Red Devils won 2-1 when the two sides met in the FA Cup semi-final during April.
Alexis Sanchez is on the bench for the home side, while Hugo Lloris retains the captaincy for Spurs despite his recent arrest for drink-driving.
United are priced at 6/4 to win the game, with Spurs available at 7/4 and the draw on offer at 23/10.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Lucas, Dele, Kane.
