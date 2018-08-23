Manchester United vs Tottenham injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur on Monday aiming to put last weekend’s dismal display at Brighton firmly behind them.
United’s 3-2 defeat at the Amex Stadium highlighted the defensive deficiencies in Jose Mourinho’s squad and he will be eager to see an improved performance against Spurs.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side have a 100% record after two games, but they have lost on their last three visits to Old Trafford.
Alexis Sanchez could return after missing last week’s game with a knock, while Antonio Valencia and Nemanja Matic are also likely to be back in the squad.
Heung-min Son is not expected to be available for Spurs due to his participation in the Asian Games for South Korea.
Victor Wanyama, Juan Foyth, Cameron-Carter Vickers and Josh Onomah remain on the sidelines, but midfielder Harry Winks is back in full training and may be on the bench.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Man United: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez.
Spurs: Lloris, Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Kane.
