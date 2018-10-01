Blog Competitions English Premier League Manchester United to sell Alexis, Mourinho’s ‘expensive mistake’ is on the market

Manchester United to sell Alexis, Mourinho’s ‘expensive mistake’ is on the market

1 October, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours


According to the Daily Star, Manchester United are to sell Alexis Sanchez, with Jose Mourinho’s ‘expensive mistake’ to be listed on the transfer market. The story comes in the aftermath of another poor result from United which has left them 10th in the Premier League and nine points adrift of first-placed Manchester City. Alexis, who is yet to score this season, was left out of the side.

The out-of-form left-winger joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 but has struggled for consistency ever since. He’s managed just three goals in 23 appearances for the Red Devils and was left out in favour of Anthony Martial in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to West Ham United.

Alexis has made five Premier League appearances this season, four of which were starts. He’s been substituted in his last three outings for United and could be on the move in January or next summer. The report states he’s available for a transfer if a suitor will meet his asking price.

While joining on a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go in the opposite direction, Alexis’ £500k-per-week wages might be an issue. United will understandably want compensation for the 29-year-old’s salary so he won’t come cheap to another side.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

Steven Bergwijn would be a brilliant signing for Tottenham
Kris Commons makes worrying observation on Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.