Manchester United to sell Alexis, Mourinho’s ‘expensive mistake’ is on the market

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United are to sell Alexis Sanchez, with Jose Mourinho’s ‘expensive mistake’ to be listed on the transfer market. The story comes in the aftermath of another poor result from United which has left them 10th in the Premier League and nine points adrift of first-placed Manchester City. Alexis, who is yet to score this season, was left out of the side.
The out-of-form left-winger joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 but has struggled for consistency ever since. He’s managed just three goals in 23 appearances for the Red Devils and was left out in favour of Anthony Martial in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to West Ham United.
Alexis has made five Premier League appearances this season, four of which were starts. He’s been substituted in his last three outings for United and could be on the move in January or next summer. The report states he’s available for a transfer if a suitor will meet his asking price.
While joining on a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go in the opposite direction, Alexis’ £500k-per-week wages might be an issue. United will understandably want compensation for the 29-year-old’s salary so he won’t come cheap to another side.
Stats from Transfermarkt.