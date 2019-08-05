Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku training with Anderlecht as he holds out for summer exit

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is currently training with Belgian outfit Anderlecht as he continues to hold out for a summer exit.
A man training with Anderlecht while he’s waiting for a move. One of those unexpected twists and turns. #mufc @hlnsport pic.twitter.com/SP4KFGmYYO
— Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) August 5, 2019
The Belgium international has been linked with Juventus and Inter Milan all summer, but a move is yet to materialize with United’s asking price proving to be a stumbling block.
Lukaku didn’t play any of the Red Devils’ pre-season games as the club didn’t want him to aggravate a knock – which could scupper an exit.
The 26-year-old needs to keep fit, and has returned home to put himself through the paces with Anderlecht.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified Marcus Rashford as the man to lead the line for United this season, but Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has also been linked with the club, and it will be interesting if a move for the Croatian can be gotten over the line before Thursday deadline.
United have already knocked back Inter’s £54 million bid for Lukaku as they are holding out for £75 million, but manager Antonio Conte is optimistic he can land the former Everton man this summer.