Manchester United should reject the idea of signing Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier

Last summer, when Kieran Trippier scored that wonderful (that’s hyperbole – how about outrageous?) free-kick against Croatia in the World Cup for England, he did place himself (albeit unknowingly) as one of the hottest properties in the summer market.
If at that point, any mega-rich club had come for him, Daniel Levy would have robbed the bank out of them. Fast forward this summer, Trippier still manages to attract attention despite having struggled for form and consistency throughout the season.
Clearly, taking a punt on the 28-year-old who is apparently valued at £30m would be a big gamble. In a summer expected to be a massive overhaul for Spurs, Mauricio Pochettino is likely to shift him away should the north Londoners get the price they wish for.
And of all the clubs, it’s Manchester United, once again, whose transfer motto has been ‘we-don’t-know-what-we-are-doing’, seemingly showing a keen interest in the England fullback. According to the Manchester Evening Times, United could come in for Trippier in the summer, as they are tracking the Tottenham right-back.
If the majority of his performances this season didn’t ring the wake-up call for Ed Woodward to ditch that idea, surely his latest performance against Ajax would do it. Trippier was abysmal, as Spurs lost 1-0 against the Dutch giants.
Right-back is one area where United would be looking to bolster in the summer. The potential departure of Antonio Valencia and uncertainty with the future of Matteo Darmian makes the signing of a top-class right back a priority.
And surely that strikes Trippier off the transfer wishlist while dealing with potential targets that are top class. But United being United, expect the unexpected!