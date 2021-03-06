Manchester United register interest in Leeds United winger Raphinha

Manchester United have registered their interest in signing Leeds United winger Raphinha during this summer’s transfer window, a report from UOL Esporte claims.

The Brazilian made the switch to the Whites from Rennes last summer and has since impressed in the Premier League with five goals and five assists from just 21 outings.





His progress has caught the eye of several elite clubs, and Liverpool have been regularly linked with his services since the turn of the year.

It is now revealed that the Red Devils have consulted Leeds regarding the availability of the 24-year-old, who was signed for an initial £17 million last summer.

It is added that the Whites plan to hold an internal meeting later this month, and that could include the player’s agent, who is likely to propose a transfer in June.

Sportslens view:

Raphinha can play on both flanks, but he has been highly successful from the right wing, where he has bagged three goals and five assists this term.

The Red Devils have been searching for a right winger for a while and attempted to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund last summer to no avail.

Sancho may be available later this year, but he won’t come cheaply. The club may need to pay a club-record fee to secure his signature.

However, Raphinha could be available for an affordable fee even if the Whites demand twice the £17m sum paid to Rennes last year.

The Brazilian has quickly proved his credentials in the league, and he has all the qualities to succeed at a bigger club.

Raphinha possesses electric pace and strong dribbling skills. Alongside this, he is good with his final ball, crossing and has the knack of shooting at goal.

Daniel James, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford have all featured on the right wing for United this term, but none of them have impressed consistently.

While Rashford has established himself on the opposite flank, there is room for a player on the right side of the attack, a position that has been United’s weak link.

In other news, Mark Lawrenson has stated his prediction for the Manchester City vs Manchester United game.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com