Manchester United receive boost with AC Milan missing six players due to injury

Manchester United have received a boost ahead of the Europa League tie against AC Milan with the Serie A side without several first-team players due to injury.

The Red Devils are scheduled to host the first leg of the last 16 tie on Thursday, and they should go into the game with confidence after a 2-0 derby win over Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend.





Before the clash, the Rossoneri have announced their 19-man squad travelling to Old Trafford, and they are missing multiple players including former United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has not recovered from a thigh concern.

Aside from the 39-year-old, the Rossoneri are without Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic and Mario Mandzukic, who have not been deemed fit for the tie after recent injuries.

Ibrahimovic would have posed a threat to the Red Devils backline with his physical presence and the same goes for back-up striker Mario Mandzukic. The absence of the duo is definitely a huge blow for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Hernandez, Bennacer, Rebic and Calhanoglu have all played key roles in the Rossoneri’s impressive Serie A campaign where they are only behind arch-rivals Inter Milan in the table.

Calhanoglu, who has been linked with the Red Devils on multiple occasions, is a dead-ball specialist. He is another player who could have made an impact in the first leg with his impressive freekick taking ability.

United were slight favourites when the draw for the last 16 was made, and they should now back themselves to register a solid home win.

Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is set to face his parent club as he is eligible to play them as part of the loan agreement.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com