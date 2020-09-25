Manchester United optimistic about signing Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho this summer.

The Premier League side are yet to find an agreement with the German club for the England international but latest reports claim that the Red Devils believe a deal can be done before the transfer window closes next month.





Sancho at about 80-20 against happening is an assessment; @manutd still believe deal can be done but difficult… — jamie jackson (@JamieJackson___) September 25, 2020

Sancho managed to score 20 goals last season and he picked up 20 assists as well. There is no doubt that he is a world-class winger and he would improve Manchester United immensely.

If he moves to Old Trafford, he is likely to start in place of Daniel James and it would be a massive upgrade for Solskjaer’s side. Sancho would add goals, assists and unpredictability to the United attack.

He could form a lethal partnership with Rashford and Martial for years to come.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can find an agreement in the coming weeks.

Manchester United certainly have the means to pull off a club-record signing but the current financial uncertainty because of the coronavirus crisis has proven to be a stumbling block.