Manchester United vs Newcastle United injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Manchester United host Newcastle in the Premier League on Thursday aiming to bounce back from their dismal 2-0 defeat at Watford last weekend.
The Red Devils head into the latest round of matches eighth in the table, seven points behind Chelsea in fourth place.
Paul Pogba may start for United after making his return from injury as a substitute against the Hornets.
Diogo Dalot may also be in contention for a place in the squad.
However, Eric Bailly, Angel Gomes and Timothy Fosu-Mensah remain on the sidelines.
The Magpies will be without Paul Dummett, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles for the trip to Old Trafford.
Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie and Ki Sung-Yeung are also ruled out.
United were beaten 1-0 at James’ Park earlier this season and are fancied to gain their revenge back on home soil.
Newcastle haven’t completed a league double over United since the 1930/31 campaign and that run is unlikely to end in their latest meeting.
Predicted starting line-ups:
United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, James, Pogba, Rashford, Martial.
Newcastle: Dubravka, Lejeune, Fernandez, Schar, Dummett, S Longstaff, Shelvey, Hayden, Yedlin, Almiron, Joelinton.