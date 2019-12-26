Manchester United vs Newcastle United confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United go head-to-head with Newcastle on Boxing Day desperately needing to return to winning ways in the Premier League.
The Red Devils’ 2-0 defeat at Watford last weekend left them eighth in the table, seven points adrift of the top four.
That result was their first defeat in seven matches, but they are strongly fancied to bounce back against the Magpies.
Newcastle triumphed 1-0 in the reverse fixture back in October, but they have traditionally struggled in this fixture.
They have won just one of their last 34 visits to Old Trafford and it’s difficult to imagine they will improve that record in their latest meeting.
United have won 20 Premier League games on Boxing Day, more than any other side, while Newcastle have lost a record 13 matches on the same day.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
🚨 Two changes for #MUFC:
➡️ @_MasonGreenwood
➡️ @AndrinhoPereira
⬅️ @Daniel_James_97
⬅️ @JesseLingard#MUFC #MUNNEW
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 26, 2019
🚨 TEAM-NEWS
This is how we line-up for #MUNNEW at Old Trafford this evening!
Federico Fernández captains Steve Bruce's side.#NUFC pic.twitter.com/Lxs9uOyf12
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 26, 2019