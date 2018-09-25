Manchester United near new deal for Smalling, his ‘future at the club is safe’

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United are nearing a new deal for Chris Smalling whose ‘future at the club is safe’. The 28-year-old, who signed a four-year deal with the Red Devils in 2015, has entered the last year of his contract at Old Trafford but manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to keep him at the club.
Signed from Fulham in 2010, Smalling has gone on to make 294 appearances in all competitions for United, winning two Premier League titles, one Europa League crown, one FA Cup and the League Cup. He initially struggled for playing time under Mourinho but became a regular in his second and third seasons.
The English international has featured in four of United’s six Premier League games in 2018/19, forging a partnership with Victor Lindelof. Smalling has struggled for consistency at times with United but Mourinho clearly wants to retain his services for the long-term. A contract extension could well see the defender end his career in Manchester.
He’s played his part in the Red Devils sitting seventh in the Premier League with 10 points from six games this season, coming off the back of two wins and a draw from their last three outings.
