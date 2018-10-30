Manchester United named favourites to land Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are all keen on Borussia Dortmund’s English sensation Jadon Sancho, but the Red Devils are favourite in the race to bring him back to England.
Since bursting onto the scene this season in the Bundesliga after leaving the Etihad Stadium outfit last summer, the 18-year-old has seen his stock skyrocket having had a hand in 12 goals in as many appearances across all competitions thus far.
As reported by the Mirror, Dortmund currently value Sancho at £100million, as they look to keep suitors off their prized gem, but it doesn’t seem that will deter Manchester United if they are indeed interested.
With the duo of Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez routinely linked with potential Old Trafford exits, Sancho could be the perfect replacement and best transfer option.
The Red Devils are still hoping to one day find a successor to Cristiano Ronaldo who left almost a decade ago, and should Sancho, who is the first Englishman to play a Bundesliga match for Dortmund continue to develop at this rate, he could finally become that player.
The youngest Englishman to score in the Bundesliga put pen to paper for a four-year contract extension earlier this month, while he is also made his Three Lions debut, and it’ll take the guarantee of regular playing time and £100million in transfer fees for Manchester United to have a chance of luring him away.