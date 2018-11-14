Manchester United named bookies’ favourites to land West Ham’s Marko Arnautovic

West Ham United striker Marko Arnautovic has revealed he wants to leave the London Stadium outfit in order to play Champions League football at a big side.
The Austria international was signed by the Hammers last summer, but he has already set sights on leaving soon, and his brother, who also doubles as his agent says he is ready for the next step.
Manchester United have now emerged as favourites to land Arnautovic, according to Betfair.
The Red Devils are ahead of other potential suitors at 7/4, with Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Inter Milan and Everton priced at 11/4, 8/1, 10/1, 12/1 and 14/1 respectively.
Jose Mourinho’s side are in bad need of a striker with Romelu Lukaku struggling to bury chances in front of goal, and Arnautovic would be a great option.
At 6ft 4in, the 29-year-old is in the mould of Zlatan Ibrahimovic who bagged an impressive 17 goals in 28 EPL appearances in 2016-17.
While the former Stoke City man’s highest return in a top-flight campaign stands at 11 goals, there is huge belief that he can do much more playing for a quality side like Manchester United, and the club were said to have been keen on a summer move.
It remains to be seen if a January move is on the cards, but Arnautovic looks every inch a striker that will fit the Old Trafford outfit perfectly, and his goals can power them to a top-four finish this term.