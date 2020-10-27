Manchester United must alter transfer strategy in order to sign elite young talents

Manchester United have been linked with quite a few young talents over the last few years but they have not managed to sign some of those players.

The Red Devils have missed out on the likes of Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Dayot Upamecano recently and they must look to alter their transfer strategy in order to sign these world-class talents.





According to a report, Manchester United came close to signing Dayot Upamecano when Louis Van Gaal was in charge of the club, but they refused to pay an extra £200,000 and the player ended up joining another club.

The player was keen on joining the Red Devils but Ed Woodward refused to raise Manchester United’s offer by just £200,000. Apparently, the defender was left upset by Manchester United’s stance.

In the current market, clubs are often forced to overpay for elite talents and Manchester United will have to accept that reality. If they had paid the extra £200,000 for Upamecano, they could have had a quality young defender at their disposal now on a massive bargain.

Instead, they chose to overpay for a mediocre defender like Harry Maguire (£80 million) a few years later. Upamecano is a far bigger talent with a higher ceiling and there is no doubt that he would have been a better investment.

The same can be said about the Jadon Sancho deal. The England international winger is already a top-class player and Manchester United refused to pay the asking price for him. However, they were quite happy to spend £47 million on the likes of Fred. Although Sancho was valued a lot higher than Fred, the general point stands.

Manchester United have wasted a lot of money on mediocre players over the last few years and those resources could have been better utilised.

The Red Devils backed out of a deal to sign Erling Haaland for a bargain price before he moved to Dortmund and now they are shelling out significant wages on a regressing Edinson Cavani who has not played for months.

There is a clear lack of planning behind the scenes and Manchester United must look to sort that out going forward. They cannot afford to lowball selling clubs for elite young talents and then spend big money on older alternatives who are simply not good enough.