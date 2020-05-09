Manchester United make contact to sign Mohammed Salisu from Real Valladolid

Manchester United have identified Real Valladolid’s Mohammed Salisu as a potential addition to their squad during the next transfer window, ESPN reports.
Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have been the preferred central defensive partnership for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this term with Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe offering the back-up.
However, the manager is understood to have concerns over the performances of Lindelof, who has been prone to making positional errors at certain phases of the season.
As a result, the club seem keen on landing a new central defender and ESPN claims that an enquiry has been made for Salisu, who has a release clause of only £10.4m on his contract.
Salisu made his breakthrough for Valladolid at the beginning of the current season and he has managed 28 appearances over the course of the campaign.
Though the Spanish club are lying 15th on the league table, the 21-year-old has caught the eye with his physical presence and ability to effectively clear his lines.
Salisu is currently represented by the JM10Sport, which is owned by Juan Mata’s father. Juan Mata Sr. has recently said that the time is right for the Ghanaian to pursue a fresh challenge.
Apart from the Red Devils, Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the central defender, who has yet to represent his country at the international stage.
Meanwhile, the likes of Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo will return to Old Trafford when his respective loan spells conclude but they have been fancied to head through the exit door on a permanent basis.
