Manchester United boss faces huge call, may take a chance on Sanchez

Manchester United host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday aiming to derail their rivals’ title challenge.
The Red Devils are unbeaten in the league under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and are expected to provide a huge test for Liverpool this weekend.
United bounced back from their Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain with a superb performance at Chelsea in the FA Cup, to highlight the threat they pose to Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard are both ruled out for United, while Marcos Rojo, Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian remain on the sidelines.
David De Gea will almost certainly return in goal, despite Sergio Romero’s excellent performance at Stamford Bridge.
Solskjaer’s biggest decision is in the forward ranks, with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez battling for a place in the starting XI.
Lukaku was given the nod at Chelsea, but Sanchez looked lively when he came on as substitute and could be handed a start against Liverpool despite scoring just once in the league this season.
Manchester United predicted starting line-up:
De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Sanchez.
Manchester United vs Liverpool Betting Tips
Marcus Rashford has scored six goals in his last eight league games. Bet on the forward with BetUK to score any time at 2/1.
United won 2-1 in last season’s corresponding fixture. They are priced at 17/2 to repeat that scoreline on Sunday.
Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners at Anfield back in December. Over 3.5 goals in Sunday’s match can be backed at 39/20.