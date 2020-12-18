Manchester United linked with Declan Rice

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been outstanding for the London club over the past two years and he has been linked with a move away from the Hammers in the recent months.





According to Manchester Evening News, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rates the West Ham United midfielder highly and Manchester United could look to sign him in future.

The player has been linked with Chelsea as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. The defensive midfielder was released by Chelsea when he was 14 and he might be keen on proving his worth at Stamford Bridge in future.

Furthermore, Rice has recently claimed that he would love to join up with Mason Mount at club level once again.

Declan Rice has managed to establish himself as an England international and he is currently the captain of West Ham United. He has 13 international appearances under his belt since making his England debut in March 2019.

There is no doubt that he’s ready to play at a higher level and joining Manchester United could help him take the next step in his career.

The Premier League side will be able to provide him with European football and the opportunity to showcase his talent alongside better players.

Manchester United are prepared for a squad overhaul at the end of this season and it will be interesting to see if they can lure Declan Rice away from London amid interest from other Premier League heavyweights like Chelsea.

The West Ham United midfielder has the versatility to operate in multiple positions and he can play as a centre back as well.

He could prove to be a solid long term investment for Manchester United if they manage to pull the transfer off.