Manchester United vs Leicester City injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Manchester United go head-to-head with Leicester City on Saturday hoping to put their indifferent start to the Premier League season firmly behind them.
The Red Devils have picked up just five points from their opening four matches and will be eager to show their true form this weekend.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has numerous injury worries to contend with ahead of the game, with the full-back areas looking particularly troublesome.
Summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw are both struggling with injury, while Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial also face a race to be fit.
Jesse Lingard may miss out after being sent home from England duty due to illness, but Diogo Dalot and Eric Bailly are sidelined.
Leicester head to Old Trafford protecting an unbeaten record after collecting eight points from their first four games.
Manager Brendan Rodgers has a full squad to choose from and will be keen to see his side continue their impressive form against United.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Man Utd: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young, McTominay, Pogba, Mata, James, Martial, Rashford.
Leicester: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Ndidi, Perez, Choudhary, Tielemans, Maddison, Vardy.