Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand sends message to Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane ahead of Friday’s game

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United on Friday as English Premier League finally resumes action, and the game could have a huge say on both sides’ chances of playing in the Champions League next term.

Only four points stand between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men – fifth in the table – and Jose Mourinho’s side – eighth in the table – and a tough encounter should be expected.





Spurs striker Harry Kane can’t wait to return to action for the first time since January, and the England international is raring to go.

He uploaded a clip of himself on Twitter which showed his journey through his injury from the Southampton game in January, and Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand has sent this message to him:

Good Luck for the rest of the season… no goals Friday pls! Nice One 👊🏽😂 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 15, 2020

Kane has scored 11 league goals in 20 appearances for Tottenham this term, and he won’t likely be listening to Ferdinand’s pleas on Friday.

With nine games to go, the Spurs star will fancy his chances of helping his side to a Champions League spot and also grabbing the league’s Golden Boot.

Kane is eight goals behind leading goalscorer Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, and not many will bet against him in the race for the top individual prize.