Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel names Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as the striker he hated playing against

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel could pass for the greatest ever goalkeeper to have played in the English Premier League era.
The Danish spent eight years at Old Trafford, winning five Premier League titles, three FA Cup titles and a Champions League.
Schmeichel was also named as the Premier League Player of the Year on one occasion, and he definitely gave many strikers nightmares.
However, the legendary goalie has revealed that Liverpool’s Robbie Fowler is one striker he hated playing against during his time in the EPL.
“I never really hated playing against anyone,” Schmeichel said on beIN SPORTS.
“I always loved the challenge, but someone like Robbie Fowler was kind of annoying to play against because he always got the upper hand.”
Fowler spent 11 seasons at Liverpool over a period of two stints, scoring 128 league goals in 266 appearances and helping the Reds to a FA Cup, two League Cups, one Europa League and one UEFA Super Cup.
The two-time PFA Young Player of the Year is the sixth-highest goalscorer in the history of the Premier League, and he made history by becoming the only player to have scored more than 30 goals in his first three full seasons in England after netting 98 times.
Given the fierce rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United, Fowler and Schmeichel would have relished playing against each other, and apparently, the goalie remembers the fond memories years later.
Both teams face off at Old Trafford next Sunday, and it promises to be a cracking encounter with United fighting for a top-four finish and Liverpool the title.