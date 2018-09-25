Manchester United ‘keen to sign’ Woolston, Mourinho desperate to strengthen key area

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are ‘keen to sign’ goalkeeper Paul Woolston, who is currently on trial with the Red Devils. Manager Jose Mourinho is keen to strengthen his options between the sticks as United have a dearth of senior goalkeepers.
Dean Henderson, Joel Pereira and Kieran O’Hara were loaned out in the summer, Sam Johnstone was sold and Max Johnstone was released along with Ilias Moutha-Sebtaoui and Theo Richardson, forcing the club to sign replacements.
Henderson, Pereira and O’Hara are expected to return to United after their temporary spells away from Old Trafford, but Mourinho could make Woolston his latest signing. The 20-year-old previously played for Newcastle United and was released prior to the new season.
An England u18 international, Woolston failed to make a first-team appearance, instead turning out for the u18s and u23s in addition to embarking upon loan moves away from St James’ Park – Gateshead, Darlington, Blyth Spartans and South Shields.
MEN say Woolston may be open to a move abroad but his trial at United could amount to him agreeing personal terms. There’s no confirmation yet, but the Red Devils have been actively looking to bolster in this area.
Stats from Transfermarkt.