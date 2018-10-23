Manchester United v Juventus confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United host Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday aiming to leapfrog the Italian side into top spot in Group H.
Juve have a 100% record after two matches, while United have picked up four points from their games against Young Boys and Valencia.
United head into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League.
Juve were held 1-1 at home to Genoa over the weekend, the first time they had dropped points in Serie A this term.
The two sides last met in the Champions League back in 2003, with United winning 2-1 at home and 3-0 in Italy.
United are priced at 21/10 to win the game, with Juventus on offer at 13/10 and the draw available at 9/4.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Team news for tonight's massive #UCL clash… #MUFC pic.twitter.com/RE0hspoXBH
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 23, 2018
Juventus Starting XI: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Cuadrado, Ronaldo, Dybala
Subs: Perin, De Sciglio, Benatia, Barzagli Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa, Kean#MUFCJuve #ForzaJuve
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) October 23, 2018