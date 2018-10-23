Blog Competitions English Premier League Manchester United v Juventus confirmed starting line-ups

23 October, 2018 English Premier League, Juventus, Manchester United


Manchester United host Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday aiming to leapfrog the Italian side into top spot in Group H.

Juve have a 100% record after two matches, while United have picked up four points from their games against Young Boys and Valencia.

United head into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League.

Juve were held 1-1 at home to Genoa over the weekend, the first time they had dropped points in Serie A this term.

The two sides last met in the Champions League back in 2003, with United winning 2-1 at home and 3-0 in Italy.

United are priced at 21/10 to win the game, with Juventus on offer at 13/10 and the draw available at 9/4.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

