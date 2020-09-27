Manchester United join the race for Arkadiusz Milik

Manchester United are thought to be keen on the Napoli striker Arkadiuz Milik.

According to MundoNapoli (h/t Sportwitness), the 26-year-old striker is a man in demand this summer and the likes of Manchester City, Fulham and Tottenham are interested in the player as well.





It will be interesting to see where the Napoli striker ends up this summer.

He needs to leave the Italian club in order to play regular first team football but the likes of United/City/Spurs might not be able to provide him with such assurances. All three clubs have quality strikers at their disposal and they are looking for back up options.

Milik managed to score 14 goals for Napoli last season and he could be the ideal alternative to Rashford/Martial. Manchester United need to add more depth to their attacking unit and the 26-year-old seems like a good fit in theory.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can fend off the competition and sign the 14-goal striker in the coming weeks.

A move to the Premier League is tempting for most players and Milik might be keen on joining the Red Devils, if they come forward with a concrete offer.