Manchester United in talks to sign Ismaila Sarr

Manchester United are working hard to sign the Watford winger Ismaila Sarr before the transfer window closes.

The 22-year-old has been linked with Liverpool this summer but the Reds went ahead and signed it Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers instead.





According to GFFN, the Red Devils are currently in intense negotiations with Watford regarding the winger.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can secure an agreement in the coming hours.

Sarr managed to impress in the Premier League last year and he could prove to be a useful signing for Manchester United.

The Premier League giants need to add more peace, flair and goals to their attack and the Watford star should prove to be an upgrade on the likes of Daniel James.

Manchester United tried to sign Jadon Sancho but the deal has proven difficult to complete. They have been linked with a move for Dembele from Barcelona as well.

Although Sarr is not quite as good as the two players, he is a talented winger who will improve a lot with experience. If Manchester United cannot sign a top-class player like Sancho, they should aim to bring in someone with talent and the potential to improve.

Sarr would certainly fit the profile.