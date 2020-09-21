Opinion: Alex Telles could improve Manchester United immensely

Manchester United are keen on signing Alex Telles from Porto.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League giants are in talks with the Portuguese outfit regarding the 27-year-old and he is likely to cost around €20m.





Telles has proven himself in Europe with Porto and he could provide ideal competition to Luke Shaw for the starting left-back slot at Manchester United.

The Brazilian is more impressive going forward as compared to Shaw and he could prove to be a very useful option for Solskjaer’s team at both ends of the pitch.

Manchester United need to bring in a full back who will support their attack and contribute offensively. Telles would certainly be an upgrade in that sense.

Furthermore, he is at the peak of his career and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can agree on a fee with Porto in the coming weeks. They certainly have the financial muscle to pull off the signing this summer.

A move to United would be a major step up in Telles’ career and therefore convincing him to join should not be a problem for the Premier League side.

Manchester United need to add more depth to their squad in order to finish in the top four and fight for trophies. They have signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax to improve their midfield but that is not enough.

They must look to add more quality to their defence and attack before the window closes.