Manchester United in pursuit of signing James Maddison next summer

After having an extremely disappointing start to the season which sees them sit just two points above the relegation zone, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Manchester United are planning future transfers to save them from this mess.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had explained beforehand that their problems aren’t going to be solved anytime soon and that a longer process will be needed for them to get back amongst the top.
United are looking towards the next few transfer windows to remove the deadwood and bring in players in line with Solskjaer’s philosophy to promote young British players through their system.
It seems like they’ve set their sights on one particular player, as James Maddison is apparently on their radar to be signed sometime in the next summer transfer window.
According to Manchester Evening News, United are allegedly optimistic at getting the England International signed during the next summer transfer window.
Maddison is obviously a crucial part of Leicester City’s attack and has been impressive with his work on the bigger occasions.
He scored against Liverpool at Anfield and won the game against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season, even earning his national call-up from Gareth Southgate as a reason.
According to MEN, United are confident that Maddison will accept their offer to sign for the Red Devils as he’s a boyhood United fan and in great terms with former team-mate Harry Maguire.
At 23 years of age, Maddison is seen at being the perfect age for making the right impact at United and has all the values which is appreciated by the Norwegian gaffer.
United apparently want players who are respectful and will not hesitate to sign autographs for supporters when wearing the club jacket. However, they want players with the arrogance to overwhelm oppositions when they’re playing for the club.
That being said, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has no intentions of letting go off Maddison anytime soon and recently reiterated the club for being the perfect place for him to “flourish”.
He stated, “He’s a player that we very much want to keep here. He’s a very talented young player that has a lot of development to make over the coming years.”
“He recognises this is a great place for him to be, and gives him that opportunity to flourish and develop.”, the former Liverpool manager also explained.
Maddison is contracted with Leicester till 2023 after signing for the Foxes last season in a £20 million deal from Norwich City.
He’s already scored two and assisted two goals in the Premier League this season. As his valuation keeps soaring with his rising performance-level, United know they’ll have to spend big to attain his services next season.