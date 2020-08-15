Manchester United in pole position to sign AS Monaco defender Benoît Badiashile

Manchester United have jumped ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign AS Monaco defender Benoît Badiashile, a report from Le 10 Sport claims.

Badiashile made his debut for Monaco as a 17-year-old in 2018 and over the past two years, he has managed 46 appearances across all competitions.





Based on his progress, he was rewarded with a fresh four-and-a-half year deal in December 2019, but it appears that the Principality outfit are open to selling him this summer.

According to Le 10 Sport, Monaco are aiming to recoup funds for their summer spending and Badiashile could be sold despite the fact that he is highly-rated by manager Niko Kovac.

Both Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen have enquired over the player’s availability, but it reported that United have now emerged as serious contenders to sign him.

It is added that the Red Devils are prepared to negotiate the defender’s transfer with Monaco. He is currently valued at around £27m (€30m) by the Ligue 1 side.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer utilised Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire as the regular central defensive pair last term and only 36 goals were conceded from the 38 league games.

Still, there were a number of errors leading to goals and Lindelof’s position, in particular, came under scrutiny at different stages of the campaign.

The Norwegian is said to be eyeing a new partner for Maguire and Badiashile with his good aerial presence and passing ability may be the solution for the club.

Solskjaer currently has the likes of Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe in reserve, but the duo have failed to compete for a starting role amid their regular fitness concerns.

Phil Jones and Chris Smalling are the other options at the manager’s disposal, but the pair appear likely to head for the exit door this summer.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com