Manchester United identify Edinson Cavani and Luka Jovic as striker targets

Manchester United have earmarked Edinson Cavani and Luka Jovic as potential targets to strengthen the striker’s position, Gianluca di Marzio reports.

The Red Devils have made just one signing this summer in the form of Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.





With just a week before the international transfer deadline, the club are said to be looking for attacking reinforcements and Gianluca di Marzio claims that they want a new striker.

Edinson Cavani, who is currently a free-agent after parting ways with Paris Saint-Germain, is said to be an option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Meanwhile, Luka Jovic, who has experienced a difficult spell with Real Madrid, is another player under consideration for the striker’s position.

Over the past year, United have largely depended on Anthony Martial to lead the line and he has done a credible job with more than 20 goals across all competitions.

However, he has gone through phases where he has struggled to find the back of the net and Solskjaer would ideally want a strong competitor to the Frenchman.

Loanee Odion Ighalo has impressed in the Cup competitions with five goals from eight appearances, but he has barely got the chance to make his mark in the league.

Cavani with his vast experience would be a quality addition to the Red Devils squad, but he may command significant wages and signing-on fee.

Jovic is available on a temporary deal from Real Madrid, as per AS, but it remains to be seen whether he can find the form from his Eintracht Frankfurt days.

