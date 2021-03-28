Manchester United have increased their interest in Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United have increased their interest in Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele after monitoring his displays this season, Sport claims.

Dembele was heavily linked with the Red Devils during last summer’s transfer window, but a deal never materialised before the deadline.





The club proposed to sign Dembele on loan with the option to buy, but the move fell through as the Blaugrana wanted him to sign a one-year extension first.

Dembele’s current deal expires in 15 months and it is now claimed that the Red Devils are considering a renewed approach for the Frenchman.

The 23-year-old has stayed injury free for most of the campaign, and he has impressed with nine goals and four assists from 35 appearances.

The Blaugrana are yet to make any progress in the contract negotiations, and it is claimed that the attacker’s wage demands are proving a stumbling block.

It is added that they will be compelled to sell the World Cup winner this summer if they fail to make a breakthrough in the next few months.

Sportslens view:

United only proposed an initial loan deal for Dembele last summer which was justifiable, given the forward’s injury record over the past few years.

He has managed to make a significant improvement on his fitness this term, and has missed only five games in all competitions due to injury.

The Red Devils’ pursuit of a right winger is well known and Dembele could be an ideal fit, having played there with success for the Blaugrana.

22 of his 35 appearances this season have come from the position. He has been effective with five goals alongside three assists while playing in the build-up of other goals.

As things stand, Dembele will enter the final year of his contract in July and United could prise him away for a reduced price when the transfer window reopens.

Dembele, who is currently valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt, has also been on the radar of United’s fierce rivals Liverpool in the past.

Stats from Transfermarkt.es

