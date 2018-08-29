Manchester United have agreed nine loan departures and 11 permanent sales

On Tuesday, we reported that Manchester United agreed a deal for Demetri Mitchell to re-join Hearts on loan for the 2018/19 season – he was the ninth loan departure made this summer and the 20th player to leave the club.
Manchester United updated their ins and outs on their official website and it makes for interesting reading.
- Daley Blind (Ajax) Permanent
- Indy Boonen (Oostende) Permanent
- Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Scunthorpe United) Loan
- Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Fulham) Loan
- Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) Loan
- Max Johnstone (Sunderland) Permanent
- Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion) Permanent
- Tosin Kehinde (CD Feirense) Permanent
- Jake Kenyon – Released
- Demi Mitchell (Hearts) Loan
- Ilias Moutha-Sebtaoui (Anderlecht) Permanent
- Kieran O’Hara (Macclesfield Town) Loan
- Joel Pereira (Vitoria Setubal) Loan
- Devonte Redmond – Released
- Theo Richardson – Released
- Joe Riley (Bradford City) Permanent
- Charlie Scott – Released
- Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa) Loan
- Matty Willock (St Mirren) Loan
- James Wilson (Aberdeen) Loan
There has been a lot of transfer activity made by United this summer, but it’s largely been one way – out. A number of academy players were named on their Premier League released list and ran their contracts out with the Red Devils this summer. Others were fortunate enough to find themselves a new club before having their deal terminated, avoiding the ignominy of being a free agent. Then there are those who could yet have a future with the Manchester giants, having instead been loaned out and given an opportunity to impress the monitoring scouts.