Manchester United handed boost as Messi suffers injury during Argentina’s loss to Venezuela

Manchester United appear to have been handed a huge boost ahead of their Champions League quarterfinals clashes (April 10th and 16th) with Barcelona, as the Catalans star Lionel Messi suffered an injury during Argentina’s 3-1 friendly loss to Venezuela on Friday.
The 31-year-old has been in inspired form once again for the Spanish giants this term, bagging 29 league goals and assisting 12 others in 26 appearances, and he has eight goals and three assists in six Champions League games.
It remains to be seen if he could miss the games against United as despite finishing the yesterday match, he felt pain in his groin and is expected to sit out Tuesday’s friendly against Morocco.
The injury is said to be a flare up of an existing problem, and while it is not thought to be serious, Messi having a recurrence of the injury some two-and-half weeks away from the first-leg of the Champions League against the Red Devils will scare Barcelona.
United made history in the round-of-16 against Paris Saint-Germain, securing a 3-1 victory at the Parc des Princes to book a place in the last-8 having lost 2-0 in the first-leg at Old Trafford, and they will fancy their chances of upsetting the Camp Nou outfit.
Barcelona aren’t very invincible without Messi, and having him unavailable or not fully fit against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer men is a huge blow to the Spaniards.