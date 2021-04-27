Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero wants Everton move this summer

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero still wants to join Everton this summer after a move to Goodison Park was blocked last summer, according to Sportsmail.

The Argentine was keen on joining the Toffees after Dean Henderson returned to Old Trafford from a loan spell at Sheffield United, but a move fell through.





Romero’s wife Eliana Guercio was left fuming that the goalie was not allowed to move to Everton, and she took to social media to publicly call Man Utd out.

The 33-year-old has since been frozen out and is set to leave as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Boca Juniors and River Plate are also options for Romero should he look to return home, but he is keen to remain in England to continue proving his quality.

Everton were prepared to pay his £100,000-per-week wages but had to bring in Swedish goalie Robin Olsen on a season-long loan from Roma after talks with the Red Devils fell through.

Aston Villa also attempted to sign Romero last summer but eventually brought in Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal, and his fellow Argentine has proven to be quite an addition to Dean Smith’s squad.

Leeds United also joined Everton in the race for the Man Utd goalkeeper as head coach Marcelo Bielsa wanted to bank on his experience after the Whites gained Premier League promotion.

Illan Meslier, 21, has remained in goal for the Elland Road outfit, but his inexperience continues to get exposed, and he has often struggled with crosses into his box.

Whether Leeds will return for Romero in the summer remains to be seen, but he will not be short of suitors as a free agent.

However, Everton are rated as favourites in the race, but it is unclear whether Carlo Ancelotti is still interested in signing him.

