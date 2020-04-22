Manchester United find Dayot Upamecano as cheaper alternative to Kalidou Koulibaly: report

Manchester United could compete with four other Premier League clubs in order to land the signature of Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig this summer, France Football reports.
The Red Devils recruited Harry Maguire from Leicester City during the 2019 summer transfer window and the England international has since been a regular at the heart of the club’s defence alongside Victor Lindelof.
Lindelof was guilty for a few positional mistakes in the early phase of the campaign but the Swede has become more consistent alongside Maguire as the season has progressed.
Despite this, United are understood to be eyeing another centre-back for next season and France Football claims that they could set their focus on signing Upamecano.
Earlier this month, United were reckoned as the favourites to sign Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and it was claimed that they could prise him away for a fee of around £74m.
However, Upamecano now seems a much viable target for them, considering Leipzig could be prepared to sell for £35m (€40m) as his contract expires at the end of next season.
Upamecano is widely regarded as one of the best young defenders in European football and at the age of 21, he is a regular starter for Leipzig, who are competing at the top of the Bundesliga.
Compared to Koulibaly, a move for Upamecano appears more meaningful, given he is nearly eight years younger than the Senegalese. He would also be available for a fee, which won’t hamper the transfer budget drastically.
Of course, Upamecano does not have the experience of Koulibaly but he still suits Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is prepared to work with young players with a long-term project in mind.
The major factor could, however, lie on the playing time. United will have to guarantee him a starting role ahead of Victor Lindelof or play him in a back three alongside the Swede and Maguire.
Aside from United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have been credited with an interest in the France international, who was previously with Red Bull Salzburg.
Upamecano currently has a £53m (€60m) release clause on his contract but Leipzig are prepared to accept a lesser sum as he is about to enter the final 12 months of the deal.
