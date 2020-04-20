Manchester United finalise personal terms with Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho: report

Manchester United have moved one step closer to signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund after successfully negotiating the personal terms through secret negotiations, The Sun reports.
The England international has been fancied to make a return to his home country this summer and United have been identified as the front-runners to land his signature.
A fresh report from The Sun now claims that the club have finalised the length of the player’s contract, salary, bonuses and a huge buy-out clause following months of secret talks.
United have yet to make an official bid for the 20-year-old but Dortmund are reported to be eyeing a British-record fee surpassing the £89m paid by United to re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus four years ago.
Sancho has grown from strength-to-strength since his move to the Bundesliga from Manchester City in 2017 and he has already made 90 appearances for BVB across all competitions.
In the current campaign, he has been in flourishing form and has bagged 17 goals and 19 assists from just 35 games. He has featured across the attack but has predominantly played in the right wing position.
United have found some success from the right-wing this term with Mason Greenwood and Daniel James making goalscoring contributions but Sancho’s arrival should see him command the position regularly.
In such a case, James could be restricted to a lesser role off the bench next term. Greenwood, on the other hand, could be handed the chance to compete with Anthony Martial for the role upfront.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com