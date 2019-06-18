Blog Teams Manchester United Manchester United fans react to reports that West Ham United want Anthony Martial as part of transfer deal for Issa Diop

According to The Independent, Manchester United have been told by West Ham United they will have to include Anthony Martial in any deal that will take Issa Diop to Old Trafford.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a new centre-back this summer, but has already been priced out of a move for Leicester City’s Harry Maguire, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Ajax’s Mathias De Ligt.

West Ham have also rejected United’s £45 million opening bid for Diop, but are willing to do business if Martial is included in the deal.

The French forward is highly-rated at Old Trafford, and while he is yet to fulfill his potential, the club aren’t keen on letting him go anytime soon.

Martial, 23, featured in 27 Premier League games for the Red Devils last season, scoring 10 goals and assisting twice.

The former AS Monaco is a huge part of Solskjaer’s plans next term, and he will be hoping to have a great campaign in order to impress France national team manager Didier Deschamps ahead of Euros 2020.

Martial missed out on the World Cup squad last summer and will only be able to force his way back into the star-studded team with a top-notch and consistent campaign over the course of the 2019-20 season.

