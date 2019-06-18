Manchester United fans react to reports that West Ham United want Anthony Martial as part of transfer deal for Issa Diop

According to The Independent, Manchester United have been told by West Ham United they will have to include Anthony Martial in any deal that will take Issa Diop to Old Trafford.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a new centre-back this summer, but has already been priced out of a move for Leicester City’s Harry Maguire, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Ajax’s Mathias De Ligt.
West Ham have also rejected United’s £45 million opening bid for Diop, but are willing to do business if Martial is included in the deal.
The French forward is highly-rated at Old Trafford, and while he is yet to fulfill his potential, the club aren’t keen on letting him go anytime soon.
As expected, the Hammers’ transfer proposal has irked a lot of United fans, and here is how some of them reacted to the reports on Twitter:
Ridiculous
— omahku (@kidulblumbang) June 18, 2019
Disrespectful
— It's LPiLLi (@illmaticLPiLLi) June 18, 2019
I can't stop laughing
— Mike (@Donkaty35) June 18, 2019
West Ham just insulted United by asking for Martial as part of the deal to sign Issa Diop. What insolence, highest degree of disrespect.
— Dir.Mayor (@mayordgn) June 18, 2019
see what selfish play and fluctuating performance has cost Anthony Martial, West Ham is demanding him + £60m for diop. So annoying. West Ham isn't selling, that's what it means anyways.
— Uhunamure Osazee (@iamtheosazee) June 18, 2019
How are West Ham asking for 45 mil + Martial for Issa Diop😭🤣
— 6🏆 (@zuhraiz00) June 18, 2019
West Ham United want Martial and £40m for Diop. My word!! The disrespect is real AF!! It’s so disgusting man. #MUFC are just being disrespected left, right & center. But, they have themselves to blame.
— Scott (@Ara_16V) June 18, 2019
Martial to West Ham in exchange for Diop pic.twitter.com/QyTKVIh1Ju
— Edward (@Fan4ManU) June 18, 2019
Martial, 23, featured in 27 Premier League games for the Red Devils last season, scoring 10 goals and assisting twice.
The former AS Monaco is a huge part of Solskjaer’s plans next term, and he will be hoping to have a great campaign in order to impress France national team manager Didier Deschamps ahead of Euros 2020.
Martial missed out on the World Cup squad last summer and will only be able to force his way back into the star-studded team with a top-notch and consistent campaign over the course of the 2019-20 season.