Manchester United fans react to Premier League win vs Chelsea

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League after beating Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.
Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire scored for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side on either side of the interval. Martial scored from Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross while skipper Maguire powered in a header from Bruno Fernandes’ corner after 66 minutes.
United have posted a video of the match highlights on their official Twitter handle, and many Red Devils fans have shared their views on it.
Stamford bridge is our home ground
— Lenton Ferguson (@FergusonLenton) February 18, 2020
Fans are buzzing. Now the question is if we Can be consistent?
— pave way 🐐 (@Official_Oreva) February 18, 2020
Can we double pay for Bruno its like we robbed @Sporting_CP. Tell Ed to add another 55m
— Bruno Utd 🔰 (@Brunoutd_18) February 18, 2020
Stamford bridge is our new training ground now.
— Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) February 18, 2020
Man United go finish Top 4
— Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) February 18, 2020
Can't we just play Chelsea week in week out
— Bolaji Akintayo (@BolajiAkintayo2) February 18, 2020
Also, we take a look at how Manchester United bloggers/writers/ex-players have reacted to the victory after the game:
About time to get on the spreadsheet @HarryMaguire93 but what a goal tonight. Nice assist also from the new signing @B_Fernandes8 0-2 #CHEMUN
— Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) February 17, 2020
Three points off top four, again. I’m not holding out any hope again because United have ruined me too many times this season when in a good position. But they got the result tonight and I’m made up 🤗
— Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) February 17, 2020
Fernandes is only going to get better when Rashford returns. Looking so sharp already and only been two games.
— Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 17, 2020
FT thoughts:
– Best corner in 3 years leads to great headed goal
– If Bailly can stay fit, we have a defence again
– Bruno’s set pieces reminiscent of Beckham
– Defended brilliantly as a team
– Clinical – not pretty but probably deserved pic.twitter.com/t4ih6O2cbe
— The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) February 17, 2020
FT: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester United
– Shaw played his best game in ages, he was excellent.
– Bailly is a warrior.
– Martial quiet but scored a peach.
– Slabhead = leader.
– Bruno Fernandes can deliver a football.
– VAR was on our side.
GET IN, MASSIVE 3 POINTS! 🙌🇾🇪 #mufc pic.twitter.com/RBKZqFf8kc
— OldTraffordFaithful (@OTFaithful) February 17, 2020
Wan Bissaka assist, Bruno Fernandes assist, another Fred midfield masterclass, an inspiring Eric Bailly comeback, a Martial goal and finally a Harry Maguire header. What a great night.
— The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) February 17, 2020
Frank Lampard’s side were hard done by after a series of contentious video assistant referee decisions went against them.
United have struggled in the Premier League this season, and fans will hope that their victory against the Blues would inspire them to provide a strong fight for the Champions League spot.
As a result of the victory, United have jumped to seventh in the Premier League table, and are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.
The Red Devils managed only 39% of possession, and attempted nine shots of which they managed to keep three on target.