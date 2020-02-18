Blog Competitions English Premier League Manchester United fans react to Premier League win vs Chelsea

Manchester United fans react to Premier League win vs Chelsea

18 February, 2020 Chelsea, English Premier League, Manchester United

Manchester United returned to winning ways in the Premier League after beating Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire scored for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side on either side of the interval. Martial scored from Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross while skipper Maguire powered in a header from Bruno Fernandes’ corner after 66 minutes.

United have posted a video of the match highlights on their official Twitter handle, and many Red Devils fans have shared their views on it.

Also, we take a look at how Manchester United bloggers/writers/ex-players have reacted to the victory after the game:

Frank Lampard’s side were hard done by after a series of contentious video assistant referee decisions went against them.

United have struggled in the Premier League this season, and fans will hope that their victory against the Blues would inspire them to provide a strong fight for the Champions League spot.

As a result of the victory, United have jumped to seventh in the Premier League table, and are three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

The Red Devils managed only 39% of possession, and attempted nine shots of which they managed to keep three on target.

