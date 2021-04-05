Manchester United fans react to Mason Greenwood’s winner vs Brighton & Hove Albion

A selection of Manchester United fans on Twitter heaped praise on Mason Greenwood after he scored the winning goal in the club’s 2-1 comeback win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

United went behind after just 13 minutes on the clock as former player Danny Welbeck scored on his return to Old Trafford with a close range header.





It took the Red Devils until the 62nd minute to find the equaliser.

Bruno Fernandes provided assist for Marcus Rashford, who hit his first-time shot into the far bottom corner, cutting inside from the left wing.

Thereafter, United were slightly fortuitous to avoid conceding a penalty after Harry Maguire appeared to have fouled Welbeck in the box.

They eventually managed to score the winner in the 83rd minute through Mason Greenwood, who beat goalkeeper Robert Sanchez with a diving header.

Some United fans were delighted for the youngster, who had just shifted into the striker’s role before bagging the winning strike.

Twitter reactions:

Mason Greenwood was moved to the number 9 position and scored within 2 minutes.

He deserves and needs a chance to play there now. pic.twitter.com/63srPQnkNV — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) April 4, 2021

Greenwood deserved that goal so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cKVCxjgxCL — 𝘖𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘳 🥤 (@UtdOscarinho) April 4, 2021

Good to see Greenwood doing what he does best! 🌟 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/bmTYzy7Whk — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) April 4, 2021

Excellent performance🔥 — Simply Utd (@SimplyUtd) April 4, 2021

I guess so

Overall poor performance from United but greenwood saved us — Hugh🥶 (@UtdHugh) April 4, 2021

The 19-year-old has had a tough season with the Red Devils, registering only six goals in his 40 appearances across all competitions.

However, he has shown signs of returning to form, scoring in back-to-back games against Leicester City and Brighton respectively.

Meanwhile, his goal against the Seagulls was his first in the league since the turn of the year, and ended a 17-match barren run.

He had hit the woodwork on multiple occasions lately, but managed to score a crucial goal for the Red Devils last night.

It should give him plenty of confidence ahead of the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final tie at Granada on Thursday night.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

