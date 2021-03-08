Manchester United fans react to Luke Shaw’s performance in the Manchester derby

A selection of Manchester United fans on Twitter heaped praise on Luke Shaw following his sublime display against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Red Devils produced another impressive showing in the derby and they ended up as deserved 2-0 winners at the Etihad Stadium.





Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring within the second minute through a penalty. Anthony Martial was fouled by Gabriel Jesus in the box after just 34 seconds.

The Red Devils held onto the lead until the break. Shortly the interval, Shaw produced a moment of brilliance which gave the visitors a 2-0 lead.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson delivered an accurate throw for Shaw, who was at the half-way mark and the Englishman managed to ride off the challenge from Joao Cancelo.

He then ran nearly 25 yards before passing to Marcus Rashford. The forward returned favours before Shaw’s shot went through the legs of Rodri to beat Ederson at the far post.

It was not the best of strikes from the left-back, but the shot was perfectly placed and Ederson was only a spectator as the ball found the back of the net.

Shaw scored only his second goal of his league career, but he will remember it for a long time, given it came against the club’s fiercest rivals.

A number of United fans were delighted with the defender’s showing and here are some of the reactions.

This Luke Shaw career resurgence is really something, underrated mental toughness. — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) March 7, 2021

Luke Shaw's glow up has amazing. Honestly wouldn't be an exaggeration to say he's been the best LB in the World this year. — Trey (@UTDTrey) March 7, 2021

Uff that run from Luke Shaw was pure class #MUFC #ManchesterDerby — 🅰️jo Paul (@ajopaul) March 8, 2021

I critised Luke Shaw at the start of the season I said he wasn't good enough.. I got it so wrong. Never seen a player resurrect their football career quite like him Power

Drive

Determination

Confidence

Most important of all Ability Best LB in the league by far!#mufc #LukeShaw pic.twitter.com/UqwdVsgWKo — 🇾🇪 Mufc Steven 🇾🇪 (@YAANITEED) March 7, 2021

By a country mile. I’ve been saying it and will continue to say it. If England want to win the Euros, they play Lukie boy @LukeShaw23 at left back. It’s that simple! #MUFC https://t.co/idAF3KgWZ3 — Kay Akeredolu (@kayblow76) March 7, 2021

Injuries have hampered Shaw since his arrival at United, but he has now started to find the consistency, having managed to stay healthy for an extended period.

In his last seven league games, the 25-year-old has been hugely productive in an attacking point of view with four goals and one assist.

He was beaten on a few occasions by Riyad Mahrez yesterday, but overall, it was another good defensive display with as many as nine ball recoveries.

England boss Gareth Southgate was in the stands keeping an eye. Shaw should make the Three Lions squad and start in a couple of World Cup qualifiers this month.

In other news, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an injury update on Marcus Rashford after the derby.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com