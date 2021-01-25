Manchester United fans react to Luke Shaw’s display vs Liverpool

Manchester United picked up a thrilling 3-2 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup last night and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be delighted with his team’s performance against their bitter rivals.

There were plenty of impressive performances across the pitch for the home side but left-back Luke Shaw produced a solid all-round display for his side.





Shaw did well defensively despite an error that led to Mohamed Salah’s goal and he was quite impressive going forward as well.

The defender has been criticised for his dip in form in recent seasons but he seems to have regained his sharpness this year.

The Red Devils signed Alex Telles in the summer to fight for the starting berth but Shaw has been undroppable in recent weeks.

It remains to be seen whether he can build on this and cement his place in the England squad for the Euros in the summer.

Shaw was one of the top prospects in English football when he moved to Old Trafford but he struggled to establish himself as a key player for the Red Devils initially.

The defender fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho as well. Solskjaer seems to have unlocked the potential he showed at Southampton. The 25-year-old is yet to hit his peak and he could improve further in the coming seasons.

Some of the Manchester United fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his performance last night and here is what they had to say.

Luke Shaw’s Rolls Royce 😍 — Gilby (@Namukwanga) January 25, 2021

Luke Shaw has always been like that, just cause you wanted a particular LB to sign for United had you blinded and now you all are seeing it cause you are seeing him without any agenda! — ™ (@FergieFormula) January 24, 2021

Luke Shaw also played really well. Favorite United player this season. Been really good — Rondo (@Rondo_gh) January 25, 2021

Luke Shaw once again magnificent when it matters. Credit to him because he’s improved tenfold. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) January 24, 2021

I can’t praise Luke Shaw enough on how much he has improved this season, the explosive runs going forward that he makes gets us out of so many situations and brings us on the front foot 25 years of age, the best is yet to come pic.twitter.com/tOz6w1B3BG — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) January 24, 2021