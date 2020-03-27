Manchester United fans react to latest update on Odion Ighalo

Manchester United signed Odion Ighalo during the January transfer window, and the Nigerian striker has hugely impressed in such a short time.
He has scored four goals in his first three starts at the club, and United are reportedly looking to sign him permanently in the summer transfer window. His current loan expires on May 31st but it is likely to be extended till June 30 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
According to latest reports from Sky Sports, Ighalo has been offered a two-year contract extension worth more than £400,000 per week by his parent club Shanghai Shenhua.
Ighalo has a contract at the Chinese club till 2022. However, Shanghai Shenhua wants him to extend his stay at the club till 2024. The new deal would see Ighalo earn £400,000 a week and it would be very tempting for the 30-year-old to reject it outright.
Here are some of the selected tweets from the Manchester United fans on Twitter:
He’ll reject to join us probably
— Jay (@NotoriousManc) March 26, 2020
he’ll still choose us
— Liam🏴🇾🇪 (@ftbllliam_) March 26, 2020
Scenes if Iggy chooses United despite a big pay cut
— Vedant Sarkhot (@Vedant_92) March 26, 2020
He’s staying
— Sam (@UtdSamm) March 26, 2020
If he picks us this will go down as the best love story ever
— BrunoSZN (@_BrunoSZN_) March 26, 2020
And he’ll still reject them if United give him a permanent contract worth £100K a week
— Don Martial (@Unitedevil1) March 26, 2020
Manchester United are looking to bolster their forward department in the summer transfer window, and have been linked with a host of strikers including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Victor Osimhen.