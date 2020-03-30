Manchester United fans react to latest Jadon Sancho transfer update

Manchester United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.
The 20-year-old has been in outstanding form for the Bundesliga giants this season, scoring 17 goals and providing 19 assists in all competitions.
Sancho has a contract at Dortmund till 2022, but the German club are ready to offload him this summer. United are leading the race for his signature, but he would cost around £120m.
Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in signing him, but Manchester United are now confident of completing a deal for him.
United have offered Sancho the iconic number 7 shirt at Old Trafford. The youngster is set to earn up to £400-per-week at United.
Sancho has ‘unofficially confirmed’ his desire to join Manchester United in the last round of talks.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified the 20-year-old youngster as a priority signing for the Red Devils. Many fans are excited with the news, but there are some who feels the wage package offered is too high.
Here are some of the selected tweets:
I hope we don't regret this
— silence is a betrayal right now🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@josh_savage03) March 30, 2020
No.7 and £400k per week. Getting flashbacks ffs
— 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 🇳🇿 Like Limit (@Lindelof2ii) March 30, 2020
The number is cursed ffs
— 29™🇨🇦🕸 Olé Out (@WanSZN) March 30, 2020
Am I the one that feels that sancho if he comes should get no 11
Not only for the no 7 curse but for the sake of our frontline being 9 10 11☺️👌
— SK7 (@samkujuobs) March 30, 2020
Coz of number 7 shirt. Lol.. Is he coming to play the number? I don't understand.
— Johnel (@Johnelsaphire) March 30, 2020
I hope this is true. Mostly because Sancho is class and we desperately need someone like him.
But we need a player with confidence to take that number 7 shirt.
— secr 🏴 (@elsecr3) March 30, 2020