Manchester United fans react to latest Jadon Sancho transfer update

30 March, 2020 English Premier League, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours
Manchester United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

The 20-year-old has been in outstanding form for the Bundesliga giants this season, scoring 17 goals and providing 19 assists in all competitions.

Sancho has a contract at Dortmund till 2022, but the German club are ready to offload him this summer. United are leading the race for his signature, but he would cost around £120m.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in signing him, but Manchester United are now confident of completing a deal for him.

United have offered Sancho the iconic number 7 shirt at Old Trafford. The youngster is set to earn up to £400-per-week at United.

Sancho has ‘unofficially confirmed’ his desire to join Manchester United in the last round of talks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified the 20-year-old youngster as a priority signing for the Red Devils. Many fans are excited with the news, but there are some who feels the wage package offered is too high.

