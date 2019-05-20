Manchester United fans react to Kalidou Koulibaly’s goal-line clearance against Inter Milan

Manchester United are reportedly interested in securing the services of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, and some of their fans are craving for the move the more following his standout performance in his side’s 4-1 win against Inter Milan last night.
The Senegalese, who has been named the 2018-19 Serie A’s best defender made a goal-line clearance in the 68th minute, preventing Inter from halving the deficit.
It was a moment that highlighted exactly why he could be the one to solve the Red Devils’ defensive woes and be their answer to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.
Some United fans were left in awe of the incredible piece of defending, and here is how they reacted on Twitter:
Koulibaly’s goal line clearance 👏🏼
Send Napoli 90m + Smalling, Jones and Young 🤝
— ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 19, 2019
Read the game which is something united defenders are incapable of.
— itswill123 (@testube899) May 19, 2019
and makes this face again pic.twitter.com/PX1XnV1KmB
— Muhammad Naufal (@naufal1251) May 19, 2019
Throw in Sanchez and Lukaku whilst we’re at it as well
— Josh Slinger (@JoshSlinger) May 19, 2019
How is that not a goal? Kalidou is the real deal @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/09POf544YL
— Uncle Duncan™ (@Duncan_Kaycee) May 19, 2019
Wow! The speed of thought to know where the ball was gonna go. Elite defending. But hey, we’ve got a kid at Villa who’s coming back. No worries! @ManUtd
— ProjectMUST AFRICA (@ProjectMUST) May 19, 2019
Beast of a defender.. imagine the lad with fully fit Baily
— felipe lobos (@Oluwawhales1) May 19, 2019
He knew where the ball will go…… Buy him even if his price is 150m
— Kofi Kimmich (@KimmichKofi) May 20, 2019
Koulibaly has helped Napoli to 13 clean sheets in the league this term, making over 126 clearances, 31 blocks, and he has also won 67%of his total tackles (60).
United let in 54 league goals in 2018-19, more than any team in the top nine, and they definitely need a centre-back in the mould of the Senegal international if they are to become better defensively going forward.
Napoli won’t be letting go of the 27-year-old for nothing less than a world-record transfer fee (£75million) for a defender, and it remains to be seen if manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given that much backing in the transfer window.