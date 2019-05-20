Blog Teams Manchester United Manchester United fans react to Kalidou Koulibaly’s goal-line clearance against Inter Milan

Manchester United are reportedly interested in securing the services of Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, and some of their fans are craving for the move the more following his standout performance in his side’s 4-1 win against Inter Milan last night.

The Senegalese, who has been named the 2018-19 Serie A’s best defender made a goal-line clearance in the 68th minute, preventing Inter from halving the deficit.

It was a moment that highlighted exactly why he could be the one to solve the Red Devils’ defensive woes and be their answer to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

Koulibaly has helped Napoli to 13 clean sheets in the league this term, making over 126 clearances, 31 blocks, and he has also won 67%of his total tackles (60).

United let in 54 league goals in 2018-19, more than any team in the top nine, and they definitely need a centre-back in the mould of the Senegal international if they are to become better defensively going forward.

Napoli won’t be letting go of the 27-year-old for nothing less than a world-record transfer fee (£75million) for a defender, and it remains to be seen if manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given that much backing in the transfer window.

