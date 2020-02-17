Blog Competitions English Premier League Manchester United fans react to Jose Mourinho’s comments on Manchester City

Manchester United fans react to Jose Mourinho’s comments on Manchester City

17 February, 2020 English Premier League, Manchester City, Manchester United

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!

Last week Manchester City suffered a massive blow after UEFA confirmed that the Premier League champions have been banned from European club competitions for the next two seasons.

Manchester City were found to have committed “serious breaches” of Uefa’s club licensing and financial fair play regulations, and they have been fined 30m euros (£25m).

It has also been reported that City could also face a Premier League points deduction because the league’s FFP rules are similar.

After Tottenham Hotspur’s victory against Aston Villa on Sunday, Jose Mourinho was asked to comment on Manchester City’s ban from European games.

The Portuguese boss has cheekily questioned whether City would keep their 2018 Premier League title following the ban.

Mourinho’s comments have generated attention among the Manchester United fans and they’ve taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions.

United finished second in the league behind City under Jose Mourinho. Although City won by a big margin of 19 points, Mourinho described it as one of his greatest managerial achievements.

Rival Premier League clubs could benefit from any City problem as any punishment would mean that a fifth-place finish in the Premier would be enough to earn a place in the Champions League.

Report: Liverpool eye move for Norwich’s Todd Cantwell
Predicted Chelsea starting line-up against Manchester United

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com