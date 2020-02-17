Manchester United fans react to Jose Mourinho’s comments on Manchester City

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Last week Manchester City suffered a massive blow after UEFA confirmed that the Premier League champions have been banned from European club competitions for the next two seasons.
Manchester City were found to have committed “serious breaches” of Uefa’s club licensing and financial fair play regulations, and they have been fined 30m euros (£25m).
It has also been reported that City could also face a Premier League points deduction because the league’s FFP rules are similar.
After Tottenham Hotspur’s victory against Aston Villa on Sunday, Jose Mourinho was asked to comment on Manchester City’s ban from European games.
The Portuguese boss has cheekily questioned whether City would keep their 2018 Premier League title following the ban.
Mourinho’s comments have generated attention among the Manchester United fans and they’ve taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions.
You know what this means? ✌🏼✌🏼? 4. But do you know what else it is? 4 premier ships. I have won more premierships alone, than the other 19 managers together. 4 for me, 2 for them. Respect, respect man respect.
— Mυstαfα | 21 Times 🏆 (@M_Shass) February 16, 2020
WIill always love you don.
— Shrey (@Shrey_Utd) February 16, 2020
Left the club ages ago still doing more than Ole for the benefit of the club.
— Aditya Chettri (@utd_ad) February 16, 2020
Imagine tho just imagine we get given a title 😂
— JamesD09 (@D09James) February 16, 2020
This man can never change
— Aro (@AroJohnson3) February 16, 2020
Bring this don back. We didn’t realize what we had until we lost him for this current abomination of a manager
— MG (@rwmvp0) February 16, 2020
Imagine, Jose, we had our differences, but I have your back on this one 😂
— Kevin Tanza (@KevinGregorioTF) February 16, 2020
United finished second in the league behind City under Jose Mourinho. Although City won by a big margin of 19 points, Mourinho described it as one of his greatest managerial achievements.
Rival Premier League clubs could benefit from any City problem as any punishment would mean that a fifth-place finish in the Premier would be enough to earn a place in the Champions League.