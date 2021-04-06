Manchester United fans react to James Garner’s stunning goal for Nottingham Forest

A selection of Manchester United fans heaped praise on James Garner after his sublime display for Nottingham Forest against Queen Park Rangers yesterday.

The United graduate initially joined Championship side Watford on loan last summer, and he was a regular under manager Vladimir Ivic.

However, he lost his place when Ivic was replaced by Xisco and hence, United terminated his temporary deal in late January.

The 20-year-old was immediately sent out on loan to Forest, and he has started in 13 of his 14 league appearances.

Garner has impressed with his displays from the holding midfield role while also registering three goals in the process.

He scored the only goal in the victory over Cardiff City last Friday, and continued his fine form with a stunning free-kick against Rangers.

Garner had an earlier free-kick saved brilliantly by Seny Dieng. He eventually beat him with a superb long-range strike from an acute angle to find the top right corner.

Garner scored the club’s third goal of the day. Forest won by a 3-1 scoreline with Lyndon Dykes netting a consolation goal for Rangers in injury time.

A number of United fans were impressed with the showing of the young midfielder, and here are a few reactions on Twitter.

James Garner is going to be SPECIAL 🪄 🎩 pic.twitter.com/Zi2qMr8Tp5 — . (@UTDBradley) April 5, 2021

Goals in back to back games for James Garner.

You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/qurB2ZObhJ — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) April 5, 2021

James Garner should be playing Premier League football next season — whether it be for #mufc or out on loan. He's entirely capable & ready for that final jump in quality. — ً (@utdrobbo) April 5, 2021

Rewatched that James Garner free kick, no one can tell me he was trying to pick out his teammates there. — Cannonball (@__Ifeoluwa) April 5, 2021

As much as I'd love him at United, i think next season is a bit too soon because he won't be able to play much and that'd be a shame. A loan to a smaller PL club where he gets regular game time would be perfect — Jazzy (@jazzy_utd) April 5, 2021

Garner could not break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans this term with the fierce competition from the likes of Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Fred and Nemanja Matic.

The future of Pogba remains uncertain with his contract expiring in 15 months, but it is unlikely that Garner will be considered as a replacement, suppose the Frenchman leaves.

The youngster’s next step could be a loan stint in the Premier League to earn sufficient experience before becoming a regular part of United’s first-team.

