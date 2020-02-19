Blog Competitions English Premier League Manchester United fans react to Erling Haaland’s impact at Dortmund

Manchester United fans react to Erling Haaland’s impact at Dortmund

19 February, 2020 English Premier League, Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund won 2-1 against French champions Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday night.

Once again, 19-year-old Erling Haaland took the centre stage. The youngster just can’t stop scoring at the moment, and bagged a brace against the French giants.

His first goal was a predatory finish after Raphael Guerreiro’s shot was blocked and the second was a left-footed thunderbolt from 20 yards.

The youngster has taken his goal tally for the season to 39 goals in only 29 appearances, and 11 in seven since joining Dortmund in January.

Haaland’s performance has caused a stir on social media and especially among the Manchester United fans.

The Athletic journalist Sam Pilger has tweeted that it’s ‘uncomfortable’ to watch Haaland performing so well at Dortmund.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for the youngster, but the Red Devils refused to agree any release clause in his contract as this would mean they would have lost control over his future.

He went on join to Dortmund in January from Red Bull Salzburg after the German giants agreed to meet his 20m euro (£17.1m) buyout clause.

Haaland has Mino Raiola as his agent, and United fans are bitter against him given how he is plotting a potential exit for Paul Pogba from behind. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Manchester United went for him too late, and he was offered first-team football at Dortmund in January.

In the summer the biggest issues for Manchester United were: midfield, fullback, wide player, upfront (in that order). It is easy to say that United have missed out on a player when he’s doing so well, but there’s no guarantee about how his future would have shaped up (different system) especially with Raiola being his agent.

